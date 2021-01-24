Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup. (1:59)

Bruno Fernandes scored a stunning late free kick as Manchester United dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also got themselves on the scoresheet as United booked their place into the fifth round of the competition.

Mohamed Salah scored his first goals at Old Trafford with a brace but Liverpool's winless run goes on.

United will host West Ham United in the next round in February.

Greenwood had two chances early on but Alisson saved his first one and the second went past the post.

Liverpool started to dominate possession afterwards and took the lead after 19 minutes when Roberto Firmino slipped in Salah who dinked the ball over Dean Henderson.

Bruno Fernandes scored the winner with a stunning free kick after coming off the bench in the second half. Martin Rickett/Getty Images

United equalised eight minutes later with a quick counter attack which saw Rashford clip a brilliant pass to Greenwood who finished into the bottom corner.

Paul Pogba had a great chance to put United ahead before the break but his free header from Luke Shaw's corner went over the bar.

The hosts scored again three minutes after half-time when Greenwood set up Rashford to finish.

Liverpool responded well and Salah grabbed his second on 58 minutes after James Milner missed a sitter moments before.

Salah was close to hitting his hat trick on the break but his shot went straight at Henderson.

Fernandes came on as a substitute late on and scored the winner from a free kick with 12 minutes remaining.

Edinson Cavani almost made it four in the 90th minute but his header clipped the post but United held on to win.

"Brilliant -- you know when you go a goal, down the reaction of everyone was really good," United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BBC. "We played some really good stuff, good goals, we have to defend well against them and we managed to react well and of course towards the end there were some moments but we kept them away."

"Great goal, good free kick. When you leave him out like I did today, he stayed about 45 minutes after training yesterday shooting free kicks so I was pretty confident he could score one if he got the chance.

"He's never happy with me when I tell him to go inside after training when he's playing the next day so he got some practice yesterday."

It was the first time that Liverpool have lost back-to-back matches in all competitions since March 2020.

"There was a lot of good things and some mistakes around the goals," Jurgen Klopp told BBC. "If you want to win here you have to be absolutely top and we were not.

"We can take things out of this game, we try to learn from every game. It's good for Mo Salah, good for the confidence. It was a tough game. We want it hard but tonight it was not enough."