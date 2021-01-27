Juventus are on to the Coppa Italia semifinals after defeating SPAL 4-0. (1:48)

A youthful Juventus side crushed SPAL 4-0 on Wednesday to set up a Coppa Italia semifinal against Inter Milan.

Alvaro Morata's penalty gave Juve an early lead in Turin, and 21-year-old wing-back Gianluca Frabotta doubled their advantage before halftime by rifling a shot into the bottom corner, his first goal for the club.

Dejan Kulusevski added a third with a composed finish after 78 minutes and Federico Chiesa's stoppage-time tap-in completed the rout against the second-tier visitors.

Andrea Pirlo chose to rest star man Cristiano Ronaldo for the encounter and handed a first-team debut to 19-year-old midfielder Nicolo Fagioli from the start, while youngsters Alessandro Di Pardo and Cosimo Da Graca debuted from the bench.

But Juve faced little resistance as they ran out comfortable winners against a SPAL side that is fifth in Serie B, and they will now face Antonio Conte's Inter over two legs for a place in the final.