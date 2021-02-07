Tigres beat Palmeiras 1-0 to become the first Concacaf side to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final. (1:25)

Gignac converts from the spot to send Tigres to CWC final (1:25)

Mexican side Tigres UANL became the first team from North America to reach the final of Club World Cup when they beat Brazilian club Palmeiras 1-0 in the semifinal on Sunday.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

After a tepid first half Tigres' French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac got the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 54th minute when Luan was adjudged to have pulled down Carlos Gonzalez.

The team from the North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation will play the winners of Monday's second semifinal between Bayern Munich and Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The final is scheduled for Thursday.