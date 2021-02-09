Juventus have moved on to the Coppa Italia final after a 0-0 draw with Internazionale in Turin saw them advance 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday night.

Andrea Pirlo's side came into the tie with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Milan on the back of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, as the Serie A holders looked to book a spot in the final.

Ronaldo had two chances late in the first half, but saw both turned away by the Inter defence and goalkeeper Samir Handanovic as the teams went to the dressing room locked in a goalless draw.

Handanovic was called into action again shortly before the 70-minute mark to palm away a powerful Ronaldo shot that could have put the tie away for Juventus.

Inter threw everything at Juve late on, but veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon and his defence stood firm to secure a spot in the showpiece match.

Juventus now await the outcome of the other semifinal, second leg between Atalanta and Napoli (stream live on ESPN+ in U.S. at 2:45 p.m. ET on Feb. 10) to see who their finals opponent will be.