Atlanta's Miles Robinson and Alajuelense midfielder Johan Venegas battle for the ball during Tuesday's match. EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP

Atlanta United defeated Alajuelense 1-0 in the first leg of its CONCACAF Champions League opening-round series in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on Tuesday.

- MLS highlights, debate on FC Daily

- Stream LIVE games, replays on ESPN networks (U.S. only)

Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan received a red card in an the 43rd minute for a challenge outside the penalty area, but a 50th-minute penalty, converted by Ezequiel Barco, provided enough for the visitors to take a lead home for the second leg on April 13.

Rocco Rios Novo, 18, took over for Guzan in the Atlanta United net and completed the shutout. He finished with six saves.