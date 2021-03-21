Hakim Ziyech confirms Chelsea's place in the final four of the FA Cup in a 2-0 win vs. Sheffield United. (1:51)

Chelsea earned a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to progress into the FA Cup semifinals.

An Oliver Norwood own goal and a Hakim Ziyech strike in each half were enough to see Chelsea seal a trip to Wembley for the second consecutive season.

The result sees Chelsea remain unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the club.

Chelsea have also kept a clean sheet in their last six matches and are yet to concede at home under Tuchel.

United States international Christian Pulisic made only his third start under Tuchel and lasted 83 minutes.

The visitors started the game brightly with David McGoldrick and Phil Jagielka testing Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first 10 minutes.

However, Chelsea grabbed the opening goal after 24 minutes when Ben Chilwell gathered the ball from a corner and his strike was turned into his own net by Norwood.

Pulisic almost doubled Chelsea's lead before the break after capitalising on another Norwood mistake but his effort was blocked by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The American went close to scoring minutes into the second half but Ramsdale denied him again with a good save.

The visitors should have equalised after 67 minutes but an unmarked McGoldrick missed a header from close range.

United had further chances to go level but Kepa saved from Oliver McBurnie and McGoldrick, while Rhian Brewster hit the side-netting late on.

Ziyech grabbed a second in stoppage time on the counter attack as Chelsea held on to join Manchester City and Southampton into the semifinal draw.