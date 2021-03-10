Chelsea's Fran Kirby reveals how she overcame a potential career-ending illness and returned to the top of women's football. (4:15)

Penalties played a decisive role again as Chelsea drew with Atletico Madrid 1-1 on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

England international Toni Duggan missed a spot-kick on 75 minutes and Atletico were made to pay one minute later when Chelsea were also awarded a penalty and Maren Mjelde converted it.

Substitute Emelyne Laurent pulled a goal back for Atletico in the 92nd minute but it wasn't enough.

Emma Hayes' team beat the Spanish side 2-0 on March 3 despite being reduced to 10 women early in the game and giving away two penalties. They advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Both sides had good chances in the first half with former Chelsea goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl pulling off several impressive saves.

Atletico looked more prepared for the threat of Chelsea and would have been disappointed not to register a score in the first half.

Niamh Charles was penalised on 74 minutes for a handball and Atletico were awarded a penalty but Duggan hit the crossbar with her effort.

A mere minute later Sonia Garcia was also penalised for a handball up the other end of the pitch and Mjelde made no mistakes with her spot-kick.

UWCL 2019-20 champions Lyon and runners-up Wolfsburg also progressed to the quarterfinals after they beat Brondby and LSK Kvinner respectively.

England international Nikita Parris scored and provided an assist as Lyon beat the Danish side 3-1 on the day and progress 5-1 on aggregate.

Two first half goals ensured Wolfsburg's place as they advance 4-0 on aggregate.