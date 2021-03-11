Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal for Tottenham against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur beat Dinamo Zagreb on the back of a Harry Kane brace in their Europa League round of 16 first-leg tie in London.

Kane put Spurs in front on 25 minutes with a close-range finish to record his 25th goal in all competitions this season, his best tally since scoring 41 for Tottenham in 2017-18.

Tottenham doubled their lead through Kane as the second half wore on after the England international pounced on a tame clearance and beat Zagreb keeper Dominik Livakovic with a low, driven shot for his 26th of the campaign.

The only worry for Tottenham, who face Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday, was the sight of Kane having an ice pack applied to his knee after he was substituted late on.

The teams will meet again next Thursday for the decisive second leg in Croatia.