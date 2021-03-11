Arsenal players celebrate after scoring a goal against Olympiakos in the Europa League. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal needed a pair of late goals to secure a 3-1 victory over a resilient Olympiakos side in their Europa League round of 16, first-leg tie in Greece.

Arsenal took the lead on 34 minutes when Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard scored an absolute screamer from long range to open his Gunners account to stake the visitors to a half-time lead.

The teams were back on level terms shortly before the hour mark after a poor Dani Ceballos giveaway allowed Youssef El Arabi to pick up the ball and shoot past Bernd Leno from distance to make it 1-1.

Hector Bellerin made a last-gasp intervention which denied El Arabi a second goal and it turned out to be a pivotal moment as Arsenal finished strongly.

Arsenal's Gabriel climbed the ladder to head a corner kick back over Olympiakos' Jose Sa and into the netting at the far post to give Mikel Arteta's team the lead again.

Then substitute Mohamed Elneny scored a stunner of his own just after coming off the bench with a blasted, swerving shot from well outside the penalty area to secure the win and give his team a decided advantage with three away goals in the first leg.

The two teams will meet for the decisive second leg in London next Thursday.