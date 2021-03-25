Sergino Dest, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget all score in a routine 4-1 win for the USMNT vs. Jamaica. (1:59)

Sergino Dest and Brenden Aaronson scored while Sebastian Lletget added a late brace in the United States' 4-1 win over Jamaica in a friendly.

The match at Wiener Neustadt Stadium in Austria marked the return of Chelsea's Christian Pulisic to USMNT duty and Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah's first appearance since committing to Gregg Berhalter's side over England.

Dest gave the U.S. the lead in the 34th minute when the Barcelona man ran down the left flank and curled a stunner into the net. It was his first international goal, and comes days after scoring twice for Barca in a 6-1 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga action.

"He told me he was going to score," Berhalter said at halftime.

Dest played Thursday's match as a left-back despite having emerged as a consistent right-back option with Barcelona since joining from Ajax.

"It doesn't really matter, sometimes I like to play on the left or right side," Dest said after the match on his preferred spot.

Pulisic, in his first USMNT game since 2019, had some good moments in the first 45 minutes, including a free kick that sailed just over the goal right before halftime.

Aaronson, who came on for Pulisic for the second half, doubled the lead in the 52nd minute off Joshua Sargent's pass across the goaline with a close range effort.

The Reggae Boyz were able to pull one back in the 71th minute when they pounced on the counterattack, with Jamal Lowe chipping the ball over Zack Steffen for the goal.

Lletget sealed the match in the 83rd minute when the LA Galaxy veteran hit a low driving shot from just inside the box. He made it two on the night when he slotted in a goal in the waning minutes of the match.

Jordan Siebatcheu, who plays for Swiss side Young Boys, came on as a late substitute for his first USMNT action.

The U.S. next play Northern Ireland in Belfast on Sunday.