          2021 Women's International Friendly
          France France FRA
          0
          FT
          2
          United States United States USA
          • Megan Rapinoe (5' PEN)
          • Alex Morgan (19')

          Rapinoe, Morgan score as USWNT beats France

          5:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the U.S. women's national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition on Tuesday.

          The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1.

          Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. She leads the team with seven goals in seven matches this year. Morgan made it 2-0 with her 109th career goal in the 19th minute.

          Rapinoe scored twice against the French in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory at the 2019 World Cup, and the United States went on to win its second straight title in the tournament. France had not lost a match since then.

          France was missing some of its top players, including Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Dephine Cascario, because of a coronavirus outbreak on that trio's club team, Lyon.

          The Americans were coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm that snapped a 16-game winning streak.

          The United States, the top-ranked team in the world, is preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo. France beat England 3-1 on Friday. The third-ranked French did not qualify for the Olympics.