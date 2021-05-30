Sebastian Lletget is in the right place at the right time to give USMNT the 1-0 lead over Switzerland. (0:40)

The United States gave up an early lead in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in an international friendly on Sunday night ahead of a busy summer for the Americans.

Christian Pulisic was not in the U.S. side after taking part in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday and becoming the first American man to play in the final of Europe's most prestigious club title.

Sebastian Lletget fired the U.S. into an early lead against a strong Switzerland side preparing for the upcoming European Championship, pouncing on a loose ball in the area and side-footing home with his first touch.

The Swiss hit right back through Ricardo Rodriquez, who picked up a cross at the top of the penalty area on a counter-attack and shot past Ethan Horvath in the U.S. goal to make it 1-1 all in the first 10 minutes.

The visiting U.S. looked strong throughout the remainder of the first half against the 13th ranked team in the world, with Barcelona's Sergino Dest and FC Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson both having quality chances saved.

Dest was whistled for a debatable handball just before the break, but Rodriguez sprayed his spot kick wide and the teams went to the dressing room locked in a 1-1 draw.

Horvath made two saves on Breel Embolo, one off the right side of his face, in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Both tries came moments after a shot from Reyna's hit the post

Switzerland took its first lead of the match just past the hour mark after some lax defending by the U.S. led to a goalmouth scramble and Steven Zuber slotted in a close-range shot to make it 2-1 for the hosts.

The match was the first of a packed few weeks for the U.S., which faces Honduras on Thursday at Denver in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal. The Nations League final against Mexico or Costa Rica follows in Denver on June 6, followed by a friendly against Costa Rica at Sandy, Utah, on June 9.

Switzerland next meet tiny neighbors Liechtenstein in St Gallen on Thursday before they open their Euro 2020 campaign against Wales in Baku on June 12.