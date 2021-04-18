Kelechi Iheanacho scored the game's only goal as Leicester City saw out a narrow victory over Southampton at Wembley on Sunday night to book a spot against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Leicester, who have never won the FA Cup, had the better of the chances in the first half and might have gone ahead near the half-hour mark when Jamie Vardy got in behind the Saints defence, but his chipped shot sailed just wide of the far post.

Iheanacho put the Foxes in front early in the second half when he collected the rebound from his own shot from Jamie Vardy's cut-back and slotted his second attempt past Fraser Forster to give Brendan Rodger's side the lead.

Leicester will play Chelsea, who beat Manchester City 1-0 in the other semi on Saturday, in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 15 (stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S.), with

A limited number of fans are expected to be allowed into Wembley for the final after a crowd of around 4,000, mainly local residents, were attended the semifinal as part of a test event for the return of crowds as COVID-19 restrictions ease.