Scottish Premiership champions Rangers moved closer to the 100 points mark and an unbeaten season with a 4-1 Old Firm victory over Celtic on Sunday.

Kemar Roofe struck twice for Rangers to leave them on 96 points with two games to play.

Celtic almost took the lead on 26 minutes as Mohamed Elyounoussi struck the crossbar from 30 yards out, but moments later Roofe put Rangers in front in fortuitous circumstances.

Glen Kamara was fouled in the build-up but play was allowed to continue by the referee. Ryan Kent mishit his shot allowing Roofe to divert it into the Celtic goal.

Kemar Roofe celebrates after scoring for Rangers against Celtic. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Callum McGregor was dismissed in the aftermath of that goal for a second bookable offence, but on 30 minutes Odsonne Edouard put them back on level terms with a header.

The lead was shortlived though. Alfredo Morelos restored Rangers' advantage on 33 minutes, nutmegging Scott Brown before shooting powerfully past Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain.

Roofe added his second of the game on 57 minutes, heading powerfully home from 12 yards out before substitute Jermain Defoe added a late fourth to complete the rout and seal Rangers' biggest win over Celtic in 14 years.