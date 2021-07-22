Arnor Traustason scores two of New England's four first-half goals in a 5-0 win vs. Inter Miami. (1:12)

Arnor Traustason netted two of the New England Revolution's four first-half goals to help pace the Eastern Conference-leading Revolution past host Inter Miami CF 5-0 on Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Traustason, an Icelandic international winger acquired from Swedish side Malmo in March, scored in the 15th minute and again in the 36th. Teal Bunbury added a goal in the 27th minute, Adam Buksa scored in first-half stoppage time and again in the 83rd minute and goalie Brad Knighton made one save for New England.

"We were certainly opportunistic [in the first half]," Revolution coach Bruce Arena told the team's myTV38 broadcast. "[In the] first 10 or 15 minutes we were a little shaky, and then I think we picked it up a little bit."

New England (9-3-3, 30 points) earned its second straight victory and improved to 2-1-1 in the month of July.

Goalkeeper Nick Marsman stopped six of 11 shots in his Inter Miami debut after spending the past two seasons with Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam. Last-place Inter Miami (2-8-2, 8 points) suffered its sixth consecutive defeat.

"It was probably the lowest, in terms of my feelings, after a defeat since I came to this football club, and we've had some disappointments," Miami coach Phil Neville said. "The manner in which we lost, it feels worse than unacceptable. I thought we started bright and we gave away two or three free kicks, we concede a goal and we lose all togetherness, concentration, spirit and our heads.

Neville said both he and his players need to take accountability for the game.

"The players need to take a long, hard look at themselves, and so do I. We win and lose together. You'll never find me blaming. I take full responsibility for it. Ultimately, it is my job to make this team better. That's on my shoulders."

Traustason's header for his first goal of the season put New England on the board. The midfielder crashed the net and directed a Carles Gil free kick into the lower left corner of the net past a diving Marsman.

Bunbury doubled the Revolution lead 12 minutes later when he scored on a rebound in the box after Marsman denied Tommy McNamara's initial right-footed shot from the right side of the box.

Traustaso scored his second of the night off a corner kick on a right-footed shot as he was falling down in the center of the box. Buksa capped the first-half scoring barrage four minutes into stoppage time on his right-footed shot from the center of the box.

Buksa scored again with a left-footed shot on a through ball from Gustavo Bou in the second half, matching Bou with his team-leading seventh goal this season.

Reuters contributed to this report.