Ryan Hollingshead and Jesus Ferreira scored goals early in the second half, both on assists from Szabolcs Schon, as FC Dallas dominated the action after halftime on the way to a 2-0 win over visiting Austin FC on Saturday in a Texas Derby match in Frisco, Texas.

It was the first-ever regular-season meeting between the two Lone Star State sides.

FC Dallas are 3-0-1 over their past four matches, with all three of the wins at home. Dallas continues to be one of the league's best home teams; it is unbeaten in 18 consecutive matches (with 10 wins and eight draws over that stretch) and has lost only once at home since May 2019, a stretch of 32 games.

Austin was the better team in the first half, leading in possession (54.1 percent-45.9 percent), in shots on goal (2-1), in total passes (307-256), and in passing accuracy (89.6 percent to 87.1 percent) and having the best chances to score early in the match. Shots by Manny Perez in the seventh minute and Diego Fagundez in the ninth were stopped by Dallas keeper Jimmy Maurer.

But things changed drastically in the second half, as FC Dallas took control and left Austin flatfooted throughout the final 45 minutes.

Hollingshead broke through in the 50th minute, taking a pass from Schon before uncorking a left-footed shot from the outside the center of the box into the bottom right corner past goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Ferreira added to the lead in 63rd minute. FC Dallas forced a turnover near midfield, with Schon moving toward the corner before crossing a pass to Ferreira in the center of the box. Ferreira made short work of the chance, finding the left corner with Stuver given no chance to make a play on the shot.

Maurer stopped two shots to record his third clean sheet of the season and the 14th of his six-year MLS career.

Austin lost for the fourth time in five matches - with all four losses via shutout. The expansion team has now been held without a goal in 11 of its 17 matches. Austin's 13 goals are tied for last in MLS with Miami, which has played four fewer games.