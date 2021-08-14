The San Jose Earthquakes' eight-game unbeaten streak is the longest active run in MLS. AP Photo/Josie Lepe

The San Jose Earthquakes extended their unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer to eight games, with a 0-0 draw against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday.

The Earthquakes (5-7-7, 22 points) have not lost since June 26, when they were beaten 3-1 by the LA Galaxy. Since their last defeat, the Earthquakes have gone 2-0-6, with five of those games on the road, and they are now just one point away from the last Western Conference playoff position.

The Whitecaps (3-7-8, 17 points) extended their own unbeaten run to six games and finally moved out of last place in the Western Conference, one point ahead of expansion Austin FC. They tied their fifth consecutive game and have not lost since July 7 at Real Salt Lake (4-0).

The Earthquakes' best chance came in the 62nd minute when Jeremy Ebobisse hit the post from long range. Ebobisse was playing in his second game with San Jose, and making his first start, after he was acquired in a trade with the Portland Timbers.

Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski made three saves while holding an opponent without a goal for the third time this season. Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made three saves in his second game back after representing Team Canada at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Vancouver was without forward Lucas Cavallini, who sprained his left knee Sunday against the Galaxy. Cavallini also was with Canada's national team at the Gold Cup.

San Jose veteran forward Chris Wondolowski came off the bench in the 76th minute to make his 399th career MLS appearance.

It was the second 0-0 tie for the Earthquakes this season, as they also earned a point without a goal on June 19 against Austin FC. Vancouver played to a scoreless tie for the second time in its past five games, also doing it July 20 against the Houston Dynamo.