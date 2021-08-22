Xavier Arreaga scored in the 88th minute and Will Bruin tallied the winner in the 89th as the visiting Seattle Sounders FC stunned the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday, sending the hosts to a club-record sixth straight loss.

Bradley Wright-Phillips gave Columbus (6-9-6, 24 points) the lead in the 77th minute before Seattle (12-3-6, 42 points) rallied for its third road win in eight days to cap the rematch of the 2020 MLS Cup, won by the Crew 3-0 on Dec. 12.

Columbus became the first defending champion to lose six in a row since the 2006 Los Angeles Galaxy dropped seven straight.

Wright-Phillips scored his 117th goal, sixth-most in MLS history, but it was his first of the season in his 14th game in a Crew uniform.

Lucas Zelarayan's corner kick to the top of the box was headed by Jonathan Mensah to the feet of Wright-Phillips five yards in front of the goal. He quickly got hold of it and fired just the second shot on goal for the Crew.

Arreaga was in the goal box to redirect with his foot a pass from Jimmy Medranda.

Medranda also set up the Bruin goal, a shot from the left side of the penalty area that blasted pass goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Seattle hadn't won four straight road games since July-September 2018.

The Sounders were bolstered by the first start of the season -- his fifth appearance -- for midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (knee inflammation), who has 33 goals and 58 assists in 126 career games. He played 82 minutes.

The Crew were without U.S. national team forward Gyasi Zardes, who injured his hamstring Wednesday and is second on the team with four goals. He was replaced by rookie Miguel Berry, making his second start.

The shots were 5-5 at the half but Seattle had the only three on goal.

Columbus hosts FC Cincinnati on Friday. Seattle is home to the Portland Timbers on Aug. 29.