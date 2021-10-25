Adam Buksa had a pair of goals, including the tying tally on his 93rd-minute header, to help the league-leading New England Revolution salvage a 2-2 draw against host Orlando City SC on a rainy Saturday night.

Buksa, who subbed in at the start of the second half, passed Gustavo Bou for the team lead in goals with his 15th and 16th. Buksa notched his 15th tally in the 81st minute to put New England on the board after falling behind 2-0.

Matt Turner made three saves for New England (21-4-7, 70 points), which had already secured its first-ever Supporters' Shield crown after Seattle's loss to Sporting KC on Saturday. The Revs extended their unbeaten streak to nine games (6-0-3).

New England moved within two points of matching LAFC for the single-season record for points (72 in 2019). With just two home games remaining, the Revolution were denied what would have been their MLS-record 11th road victory.

Nani ended his cold spell with his first goal in 11 matches in the 39th minute and Daryl Dike scored in the 50th minute for Orlando City.

With his 10th goal of the campaign, Nani became the second player in Orlando's history to record double-digit goals in multiple seasons. Dike added his seventh goal of the season for Orlando on a penalty kick.

Pedro Gallese recorded one save for Orlando (12-8-11, 47 points), which sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, two points behind Philadelphia and Nashville.

The Lions are unbeaten in their last five matches (2-0-3) since a 2-1 loss at New England on Sept. 25.

New England stars Buksa, Bou and Carles Gil were among a number of regulars who began the game on the bench as coach Bruce Arena initially rested his starters.

Nani's header on a cross from Joao Moutinho bounced in off Revolution keeper Turner for his first goal since Aug. 7 versus FC Cincinnati.

Dike's penalty goal came after Nani was fouled by New England defender A.J. Delagarza. Dike took the kick -- as Nani had penalty tries stopped by Turner in two previous meetings -- and scored into the bottom right corner.