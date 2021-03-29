Uriel Antuna opened the scoring for Mexico in Sunday's 2-0 win over Canada. ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

Mexico booked its place at the Olympic men's tournament after defeating Canada 2-0 in the semifinal of the CONCACAF qualifying round for the 2020 games in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday.

Chivas' Uriel Antuna scored his third goal of the tournament in the 57th minute after Carlos Rodriguez intercepted a pass from Canada goalkeeper James Pantemis. Johan Vasquez then added a goal in the 65th when his header rebounded off a post and then the chest of Canada's Callum Montgomery.

The other representatives from North and Central America and the Caribbean will be Honduras, after Los Catrachos upset the United States 2-1 in Sunday's other semifinal.

Mexico, the 2012 gold medal winners, will join Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Honduras, Ivory Coast, Japan, New Zealand, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Spain in the draw, which will be held in Zurich on April 21.

The tournament will be played from July 21 to Aug. 7 in Tokyo, Kashima, Miyagi, Saitama, Sapporo and Yokohama.