Kacper Przybylko scored two second-half goals and assisted on another as the Philadelphia Union pulled away for a 3-0 win over host Atlanta United in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series.

The second leg will be played May 4 in Chester, Pa.

Przybylko tapped in the first goal off a corner kick in the 57th minute, and he doubled the lead with a 16-yard shot off a two-on-one breakaway in the 73rd minute.

Anthony Fontana capped the Union's big night when he rolled the ball into an empty-net off a two-on-none breakaway with Przybylko.

The Philadelphia-Atlanta winner advances to a semifinal matchup against the Portland Timbers or Club America, who begin their quarterfinal series on Wednesday in Oregon.

Toronto FC and Mexico's Cruz Azul play the first leg of their quarterfinal late on Tuesday night in Tampa. The other quarterfinal matchup, Mexico's Monterrey vs. the Columbus Crew, opens Wednesday in Ohio.