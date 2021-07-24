Team GB progressed into the Olympics quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over hosts Japan on Saturday.

Ellen White scored a late header to earn the victory to and settle a tough contest against a stubborn Japan side.

White has been the star of Team GB so far at the Olympics after scoring a brace in the opening 2-0 win against Chile.

The result sees Hege Riise's progress into the knockout rounds with a game to go in the group stages.

Team GB struggled to find their best form in the first half with Japan creating the better chances without really testing goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

The Brits responded well after half-time and Nikita Parris came close with a great effort after 67 minutes but it went just wide.

Team GB took the lead seven minutes later when White got on the end of a Luzy Bronze cross to head the ball home.

Team GB held onto the victory and will face second-placed Canada in the final Group E game on Tuesday.