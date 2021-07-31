Rafa Mir celebrates with his Spain teammates after his dramatic equaliser. Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Spain ended a 21-year wait to reach the men's Olympic football semifinals as substitute Rafa Mir scored a hat trick to secure a 5-2 victory over Ivory Coast in extra-time on Saturday.

Winger Max Gradel appeared to have secured Ivory Coast's place in the final four when he made it 2-1 with an added time strike, only for Mir to score almost immediately at the other end and force extra-time.

Ivory Coast's fate was sealed when defender Eric Bailly, who scored their opening goal inside 10 minutes, turned from hero to villain as he conceded a penalty with a bizarre handball inside the box.

Mikel Oyarzabal slotted the ball home from the spot in the 98th minute before Mir added two more goals past an exhausted Ivory Coast defence to put the result beyond doubt.

Victory ensures Spain return to the semifinals for the first time since claiming silver at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Spain, the last European team to win a men's football Olympic gold in 1992, will face Japan after they beat New Zealand in their quarterfinal.