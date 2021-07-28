        <
          2020 Olympic Men's Soccer, Group Stage
          Germany U23 Germany U23 GER
          1
          FT
          1
          Ivory Coast U23 Ivory Coast U23 CIV
          • Eduard Löwen (73')
          • Benjamin Henrichs (67' OG)

          Olympics 2020: Germany eliminated in group stage after draw vs. Ivory Coast

          5:55 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Germany have been eliminated in the group stage of the men's Olympic football tournament after a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu on Wednesday.

          Stefan Kuntz's side, who won silver at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, came into the match a point behind Ivory Coast and knowing anything less than a victory would mean they were knocked out.

          After a bright start by Germany, Ivory Coast grew into the game and took a deserve lead on 67 minutes when Benjamin Heinrichs bundled into his own goal.

          Germany equalised six minutes later through Eduard Lowen's stunning free kick to set up a tense finish but they were unable to find a winner.

          Ivory Coast, unbeaten in the group, finished second to Brazil while third-place Germany joined Saudi Arabia in exiting the competition at the first hurdle.