Germany forward Marco Richter reacts during the Tokyo 2020 game against Ivory Coast. KOHEI CHIBAHARA/AFP via Getty Images

Germany have been eliminated in the group stage of the men's Olympic football tournament after a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu on Wednesday.

Stefan Kuntz's side, who won silver at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, came into the match a point behind Ivory Coast and knowing anything less than a victory would mean they were knocked out.

- Men's Olympics soccer bracket and fixtures

After a bright start by Germany, Ivory Coast grew into the game and took a deserve lead on 67 minutes when Benjamin Heinrichs bundled into his own goal.

Germany equalised six minutes later through Eduard Lowen's stunning free kick to set up a tense finish but they were unable to find a winner.

Ivory Coast, unbeaten in the group, finished second to Brazil while third-place Germany joined Saudi Arabia in exiting the competition at the first hurdle.