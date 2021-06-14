USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn discusses the team's mentality as it continues preparations for the Olympics. (1:03)

Carli Lloyd's 24-second strike -- the second quickest goal in the United States women's national team history -- helped Vlatko Andonovski's side beat Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday.

Lindsey Horan scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute. Midge Purce made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, for her second international goal.

Alex Morgan added a final goal in stoppage time -- her 110th goal for the United States.

The U.S. women are undefeated in 41 straight matches, the third-longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 55 games on American soil.

Lloyd's goal was the fastest for the Americans since Morgan scored in 12 seconds against Costa Rica in a 2016 match.

Lloyd also became the oldest woman -- at 38 years, 332 days -- to score a goal for the national team. It was Lloyd's 303rd appearance with the team.

"Records are records, they're always going to be broken," Lloyd said. "For me, it's just about winning games, it's helping the team. I don't go searching for these records, it's just a good reminder just to know how grateful I am to step out on the field. Nothing has ever been given to me. I've had to earn every single opportunity."

Head coach Andonovski made six lineup changes from the 1-0 victory in the Summer Series opener on Thursday against Portugal.

Andonovski started Adrianna Franch in goal, giving regular No. 1 choice Alyssa Naeher the night off. Midfielder Catarina Macario, who played at Stanford before signing professionally with Lyon, made her fourth national team appearance.

Rose Lavelle, who rolled her ankle in the first half and was subbed off as a precaution, set Lloyd up for her 125th international goal with a perfectly placed cross into the box which Lloyd fired into the net.

Jamaica struggled to keep Christen Press under control throughout the game with her first contribution coming after seven minutes when she was brought down in the box by Konya Plummer and earned a penalty which Horan converted.

Press was on hand again to assist for Purce's goal on 22 minutes. The Manchester United forward sent a looping cross into the box which Purce, completely unmarked, tapped in.

The USWNT continued to dominate the game, with their possession over the course of the match at 72% compared to just 28% for Jamaica.

Sam Mewis chipped a pass to Morgan two minutes into added time who headed the ball into the net for their final score of the evening.

The Summer Series matches are being used to decide the final squad for the upcoming Olympics. He will have to cut the roster to just 18 players for Tokyo.

"It is always difficult," he said. "We have a very deep roster, the depth chart is very deep in quality. So regardless of what the number is, it will always be difficult.

"The game plan changed in the second half, part of it because of the score, part of it because we wanted to see things, and part of it because of the problems the opponent presented to us. But I was happy with the way we played the game. We set the pace. The only thing I was not happy with was after we scored the third goal we continued rushing the attacks and there was no need for it."

The United States will head to Austin to play Nigeria at the new Q2 Stadium on Wednesday. The Super Falcons played to a 3-3 tie with Portugal in the earlier game at BBVA Stadium on Sunday.