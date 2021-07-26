Herculez Gomez says the USMNT needs to improve if they want to reach the Gold Cup final. (1:57)

Matthew Hoppe's 83rd minute goal and five saves by Matt Turner lifted the United States to a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday to advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The U.S. will play Qatar in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Mexico and Canada meet in the other semifinal on Thursday in Houston. The final is Aug. 1 in Las Vegas.

Hoppe was the recipient of a cross from the left flank by Cristian Roldan for the winner.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake came off his line but the ball was over his outstretched hand and went to Hoppe inside the goal box for a header and his first U.S. goal in his third match.

The U.S. has reached the semifinals in 15 of the 16 Gold Cups and has advanced to the final 11 times, winning six, second only to Mexico's eight titles.

Jamaica was seeking its fourth straight semifinal appearance and started strong as evidenced by its 5-1 advantage in shots on goal through 45 minutes.

Turner's best save came in the 39th minute when he fully stretched to knock away a strike from 20 yards by Junior Flemmings.

Jamaica showed its intent from the opening kickoff when it pressured defender James Sands into a turnover deep in the U.S. end, but Bobby Decordova-Reid was offside to nullify his shot on Turner just 15 seconds into the game.

Alvas Powell tested Turner in the 14th minute with a long distance try before the Americans finally made Blake, who plays for the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, go to work eight minutes later.

An errant ball fell to Hoppe for a strong volley that forced a diving stop by Blake, who had four saves.

The USMNT found a rhythm early in the second half and Hoppe had another volley saved in the 47th minute. Gyasi Zardes in the 65th minute, two minutes after entering the match, ripped a 25-yarder that Blake was able to control.