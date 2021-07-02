USWNT's three different goal scorers lead the way in their comprehensive win vs. Mexico. (1:48)

The United States women beat Mexico 4-0 in a friendly on a rainy night in East Hartford, Connecticut, in the the team's second-to-last tune up ahead of this summer's Olympics in Tokyo..

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Mexico stood tall in the opening 20 minutes, but the U.S. went ahead soon after when Kristie Mewis set up her sister Sam to smash home from the top of the penalty area for a 1-0 lead.

Megan Rapinoe set up Christen Press for the Americans' second goal as the U.S. took a 2-0 lead into half-time.

Vlatko Andonovski's side nearly added a third after 70 minutes, but Rapinoe's well-struck shot came off the post.

Tobin Heath, who hadn't played for the U.S. since December because of injury, came on for Rapinoe shortly after and made an immediate impact with a goal from distance that caught out Mexico keeper Emily Alvarado.

Press added another as full-time approached, deftly flicking a cross from the left flank past Alvarado for the U.S.'s fourth of the night to put the game out of reach.

The U.S. plays Mexico one more time in a friendly on July 5, again in East Hartford, before starting Olympic competition in Tokyo against Sweden on July 21.