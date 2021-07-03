Brazil beat Chile in their quarterfinal match at the Copa America in Rio on Friday night despite playing the majority of the second half with 10 players following a straight red card shown to Gabriel Jesus.

- Copa America quarterfinals: Key matchups, players and predictions

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Brazil had their best early chance just after 20 minutes when Neymar picked out Roberto Firmino at Claudio Bravo's far post, but the Liverpool striker missed the target altogether when he looked more likely to score.

Ederson was called into action shortly after, going down and to his right to keep out an Eduardo Vargas shot after the Chile attacker had fooled Thiago Silva with a pair of moves on a solid individual effort.

Jesus had a good chance to fire Brazil in front shortly before half-time after being played in by Neymar, but his shot was tipped well over the bar by Bravo and the teams remained level at 0-0 at the break.

Second-half substitute Lucas Paqueta scored 60 seconds after coming on following the intermission, volleying home from close range after a neat bit of build-up play from Brazil.

The fireworks to start the second half continued when Jesus was sent off right after Brazil had taken the lead with a straight red for a harsh high kick that caught Eugenio Mena in the face and shoulder.

Chile ratcheted up the pressure with the extra man, but Brazil held firm and saw out the result as Tite's side, who have never lost a Copa on home soil, advanced to the semis.

The result means Brazil will face Peru, who beat Paraguay earlier in the day, in the semifinal round of the Copa America.

The other quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, featuring Argentina against Ecuador and Uruguay playing Colombia.