          2021-22 English Premier League
          Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
          1
          FT
          0
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          • Wilfried Zaha (37')

          Erik ten Hag watches as Man United lose to Crystal Palace

          1:05 PM ET
          • Reuters

          New coach Erik ten Hag watched on as Manchester United lost 1-0 away to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

          The result saw them secure a ticket to next season's Europa League after they ended their Premier League campaign in sixth place.

          Forward Wilfried Zaha scored against his former team in the first half as Palace celebrated their first-ever Premier League victory over United at home.

          Ralf Rangnick's tenure as interim manager came to an end with United collecting 58 points, their lowest tally in Premier League history.

          United were nevertheless able to hold on to sixth place after West Ham United suffered a 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion and had to settle for seventh.

          Watched by new manager Erik ten Hag from the stands, United produced a lacklustre display and went behind in the 37th minute as Zaha finished smartly from the edge of the box after picking up a loose pass and cutting across the United defence.

          The visitors tried to improve their game in the second half but they looked poor in attack and barely created chances as Patrick Vieira's Palace ended the season on a winning note and took the 12th spot.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 38 +73 93
          2 Liverpool 38 +68 92
          3 Chelsea 38 +43 74
          4 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +29 71
          5 Arsenal 38 +13 69
          6 Manchester United 38 0 58
          7 West Ham United 38 +9 56
          8 Leicester City 38 +3 52
          9 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 -2 51
          10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 -5 51
          11 Newcastle United 38 -18 49
          12 Crystal Palace 38 +4 48
          13 Brentford 38 -8 46
          14 Aston Villa 38 -2 45
          15 Southampton 38 -24 40
          16 Everton 38 -23 39
          17 Leeds United 38 -37 38
          18 Burnley 38 -19 35
          19 Watford 38 -43 23
          20 Norwich City 38 -61 22