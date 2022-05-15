Steve Nicol reacts to Manchester City's epic comeback from two goals down to earn a draw vs. West Ham. (1:02)

Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty as Manchester City slipped up in the Premier League title race after drawing 2-2 at West Ham United on Sunday.

Jarrod Bowen grabbed a first-half brace to give West Ham a shock lead but City responded with second-half strikes from Jack Grealish and a Vladimir Coufal own goal.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

In the latter stages of the game, Mahrez saw his spot kick saved by Lukasz Fabianski to give Liverpool hope in the title race.

Pep Guardiola's side hold a four-point lead at the top of the table while Liverpool have a game in hand.

The hosts had the first chance of the game inside three minutes when an unmarked Craig Dawson headed over from close range.

City had a claim for a penalty after 15 minutes when Kurt Zouma appeared to clip Gabriel Jesus inside the area but the referee waved protests away.

It was a crucial moment as West Ham scored less than 10 minutes later when Bowen beat the offside trap, skipped past Ederson and produced a fine finish into the far corner.

On the stroke of half-time, West Ham doubled their lead as Bowen raced in behind City's defence again and slotted past the goalkeeper.

City responded well and grabbed a goal back four minutes into the second half through Grealish's deflected effort.

The visitors started to dominate possession but West Ham had the better chances to restore their two-goal lead.

Bowen almost made the most of a defensive mix-up but hit the side netting while Michail Antonio missed when one-on-one with Ederson.

However, City equalised after 69 minutes when Coufal headed into his own net from Mahrez's free kick.

With five minutes remaining, City were awarded a penalty after a VAR check as Jesus was brought down by Dawson inside the area.

Mahrez stepped up but the penalty was saved by Fabianski as West Ham managed to hold on for the point.