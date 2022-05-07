Mohamed Salah has a shot blocked by Ben Davies as Liverpool searched for a winning goal against Tottenham. Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a blow to their Premier League title hopes despite coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Champions League-chasing Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday.

Luis Diaz's deflected strike cancelled out Son Heung-Min's opener with just over 15 minutes remaining, but despite an attacking onslaught late on, Jurgen Klopp's side couldn't find a desperately sought winner.

- ESPN's notebook: The inside stories from around the world

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The result takes Liverpool level on points with Manchester City and above them on goal difference at the top of the Premier League but City now have a game in hand, at home to Newcastle United on Sunday.

While not the victory they at one stage were on course for, the draw provides a useful point for Tottenham in their quest for a top-four place and a spot in next season's Champions League. Spurs remain fifth, now just a point behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand, ahead of Thursday's eagerly anticipated North London Derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.