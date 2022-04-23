        <
        >
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          3
          FT
          1
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          • Nuno Tavares (3')
          • Bukayo Saka (32' PEN)
          • Granit Xhaka (70')
          • Cristiano Ronaldo (34')

          Arsenal strengthen top four hopes, compound Man United misery

          9:24 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Arsenal dealt a blow to Manchester United's hopes of a top-four Premier League finish as Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka struck in a 3-1 win on Saturday that revived the home side's chances of Champions League football next season.

          Arsenal were rewarded for their blistering early pace as Tavares tapped home in the third minute after United goalkeeper David De Gea pushed away a curling effort by Saka, following some poor defending by the visitors at The Emirates.

          Saka doubled the Gunner's lead from the penalty spot after a foul on the winger in the build-up to a disallowed goal by Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah's strike was ruled offside by the Video Assistant Referee.

          United's sluggish display overshadowed fleeting moments in which they threatened and was another reminder of the challenge facing incoming manager Erik ten Hag, though the visitors got one back as Cristiano Ronaldo swept in Nemanja Matic's cross.

          His 100th Premier League goal came after a traumatic week personally for the player after the death of one of his newborn twin babies.

          United improved after the restart but their woes deepened as skipper Bruno Fernandes hit the post with a poor effort from the penalty spot following Tavares' handball, before a 70th-minute thunderbolt from Xhaka sealed the win for the Gunners.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 32 +55 77
          2 Liverpool 32 +61 76
          3 Chelsea 31 +39 62
          4 Arsenal 33 +12 60
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 +18 57
          6 Manchester United 34 +2 54
          7 West Ham United 33 +9 52
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +5 49
          9 Leicester City 31 -4 41
          10 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 -11 40
          11 Newcastle United 33 -18 40
          12 Brentford 33 -8 39
          13 Southampton 33 -16 39
          14 Crystal Palace 32 +2 37
          15 Aston Villa 31 -4 36
          16 Leeds United 32 -30 33
          17 Everton 31 -19 29
          18 Burnley 32 -17 28
          19 Watford 32 -32 22
          20 Norwich City 32 -44 21