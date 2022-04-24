        <
        >
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          1
          FT
          0
          West Ham United West Ham United WHU
          • Christian Pulisic (90')
          • Craig Dawson (86')

          Christian Pulisic's late winner earns Chelsea vital victory against West Ham

          play
          Can Pulisic nail down a starting spot in Chelsea's XI? (1:21)

          Janusz Michallik speaks after Christian Pulisic's late winner for Chelsea against West Ham. (1:21)

          10:52 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Chelsea tightened their grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over 10-man West Ham United on Sunday, with Christian Pulisic's 90th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge making up for teammate Jorginho's missed penalty.

          Substitute Pulisic arrived in the box at the right time to guide home a superb pass by Marcos Alonso shortly after Jorginho had wasted his chance from the spot, firing straight at West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

          - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

          West Ham defender Craig Dawson, one of their best players in a much-changed side, was shown a red card after a check by the Video Assistant Referee following a clumsy foul on substitute Romelu Lukaku that resulted in the penalty.

          Thomas Tuchel's side ended a run of two straight defeats at home -- against Brentford and Arsenal -- but it is their forward line rather than defence that will concern the manager ahead of their final few matches.

          "[Tuchel] just said to make a difference; to combine and make opportunities. It feels good to be more secure in the top four," Pulisic, who replaced Timo Werner in the 76th minute, told Sky Sports postmatch.

          "We needed a win at home, and it feels great in front of our fans. We need to finish the season strong ... some good league games and then a final [in the FA Cup against Liverpool]. I needed to come in and make a difference and show I want to be playing."

          Seventh-placed West Ham made six changes to their starting line-up with an eye on Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt, a competition that offers them their best chance of reaching next season's Champions League.

          They looked on course to secure a point after N'Golo Kante's deflected effort and Trevoh Chalobah's rocket from distance drew saves from Fabianski, before Werner fired wide from a tight angle in the second half of a game that had few clear chances.

          With the victory, Chelsea move five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal, with a match in hand against Mikel Arteta's side. They can consolidate their position with a victory over struggling Manchester United on Thursday.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 33 +59 80
          2 Liverpool 32 +61 76
          3 Chelsea 32 +40 65
          4 Arsenal 33 +12 60
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +18 58
          6 Manchester United 34 +2 54
          7 West Ham United 34 +8 52
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 +4 49
          9 Newcastle United 34 -15 43
          10 Leicester City 32 -4 42
          11 Brighton & Hove Albion 34 -11 41
          12 Brentford 34 -8 40
          13 Southampton 34 -16 40
          14 Crystal Palace 32 +2 37
          15 Aston Villa 32 -4 37
          16 Leeds United 32 -30 33
          17 Burnley 33 -16 31
          18 Everton 31 -19 29
          19 Watford 33 -36 22
          20 Norwich City 33 -47 21