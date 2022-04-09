Manchester United's chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League were dented after suffering a 1-0 defeat against struggling Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon's first-half strike turned out to be the winner as Everton claimed a crucial win in their battle to avoid relegation.

The result sees Ralf Rangnick's side fail to win for the third consecutive game in all competitions and remain in seventh place in the league table.

It was a massive win for Frank Lampard's side who move four points clear of the relegation zone with fellow strugglers Burnley.

The visitors started well and Marcus Rashford forced two stunning saves inside the opening 15 minutes from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Manchester United endured a woeful afternoon with another defeat at Everton. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

United dominated but Everton took the lead against the run of play after 26 minutes when Gordon's shot deflected off Harry Maguire and wrong-footed David de Gea.

The hosts started to grow into the game after the goal and almost doubled their lead after 35 minutes but De Gea denied Richarlison's deflected effort.

Everton frustrated United throughout the second half with both teams failing to create many clear-cut chances.

Cristiano Ronaldo forced Pickford into a late save but United were disappointing after the break and Everton picked up a deserved victory.

Everton pull four points clear of 18th-placed Burnley, who travel to Norwich City on Sunday.

Rangnick rang the changes, but it had little effect, as United meander towards another disappointing season finish -- five years without a trophy come the end of this campaign, and nine since their last league triumph.