Tottenham Hotspur eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory at Aston Villa to boost their chances of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

Son Heung-Min bagged a hat trick with Dejan Kulusevski also getting on the scoresheet but Spurs needed captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to produce a number of stunning saves in the first-half.

The result sees Antonio Conte's side remain in fourth place in the table and stretch their gap over rivals Arsenal to three points.

It turned out to be an advantageous day for Spurs with top-four contenders Manchester United and Arsenal also losing on Saturday.

Spurs took the lead inside the opening three minutes when Son reacted quickest to a blocked shot and smashed the ball into the bottom corner.

Villa were the better team following the goal and the hosts missed a number of chances to equalise.

Lloris made a fantastic save to deny Jacob Ramsey from close range after 17 minutes while stopping a fine John McGinn effort.

Danny Ings missed a sitter after 30 minutes while Lloris was called on once again to deny Ollie Watkins.

Spurs doubled their lead five minutes after the break when Son set up Kulusevski who produced a fine finish into the corner.

The visitors grabbed a third after 66 minutes after Kane headed the ball to Son who slotted home past Emiliano Martinez.

Son completed his hat trick five minutes later as Kulusevski returned the favour with the South Korean's shot going in off the post.