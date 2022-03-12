Liverpool strolled to a comfortable 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Luis Diaz's first-half header was followed by a Mohamed Salah penalty after the break as Liverpool bounced back from their defeat to Inter Milan in midweek.

Salah had to be substituted following his goal with a foot injury but that was the only blip on an enjoyable afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's side.

- Notebook: The inside stories in football

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Liverpool are now three points behind City and face a challenging trip to fourth-place chasing Arsenal on Wednesday.

Brighton started the game as the better team but it was Liverpool who took the lead after 19 minutes.

Joel Matip lofted a great pass into the path of Diaz who headed the ball into the net but was subsequently taken out by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

VAR took a look at the incident for violent conduct but the goalkeeper did not receive a card for the late and high challenge.

The visitors started to control the game after the goal and had a chance to double their lead before the break but Salah's tame effort was easily saved by Sanchez.

Brighton should have equalised a minute into the second half but Leandro Trossard blazed over the bar from close range.

Salah almost made Brighton pay moments later but his deflected effort came off the crossbar and then missed another good chance minutes later.

The Egypt international was given the chance to make up for his missed chances when Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Yves Bissouma handled Naby Keita's shot inside the area.

Salah smashed the ball down the middle to double Liverpool's lead and score the club's 2,000th goal in Premier League history -- only Manchester United have scored more goals in the competiiton.

The forward was taken off shortly afterwards with a knock to his foot and was replaced by Diogo Jota.

Brighton threatened late on and Alisson produced a fine save to deny Danny Welbeck as Liverpool held on for another clean sheet.