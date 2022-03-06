        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Watford Watford WAT
          2
          FT
          3
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          • Juan Hernández (11')
          • Moussa Sissoko (87')
          • Martin Ødegaard (5')
          • Bukayo Saka (30')
          • Gabriel Martinelli (52')

          Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli impress in win at Watford

          10:54 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Bukayo Saka contributed a goal and an assist as Arsenal continued their fight for a Premier League top-four finish with an impressive 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

          Martin Odegaard got the visitors' first on five minutes when, after a neat one-two with Saka, the England man played it back into his teammate's path, who fired past Ben Foster.

          Watford were level on 11 minutes through Cucho Hernandez, whose bicycle kick from Kiko Femenia's cross flew past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

          But Arsenal were back ahead on the half hour mark as Saka finished off after being set up by Alexandre Lacazette.

          Mikel Arteta's side scored a third on 52 minutes as Gabriel Martinelli finished off a wonderful team move. Saka took a quick throw and Odegaard combined with Lacazette for Martinelli to finish off.

          Moussa Sissoko netted a second for Watford with three minutes remaining as he chested down and finished from Hernandez's cross.

          Watford did put the ball in the back of Arsenal's net after just 17 seconds through Emmanuel Dennis but the goal was ruled out for offside.

          The result moves Arsenal into fourth place while Watford remain 19th -- three points behind 17th place Everton, who have three games in hand.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 27 +47 66
          2 Liverpool 27 +51 63
          3 Chelsea 26 +35 53
          4 Arsenal 25 +12 48
          5 Manchester United 27 +10 47
          6 West Ham United 28 +11 45
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +3 42
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 +1 40
          9 Southampton 27 -7 35
          10 Crystal Palace 28 +1 33
          11 Aston Villa 26 0 33
          12 Leicester City 25 -3 33
          13 Brighton & Hove Albion 27 -6 33
          14 Newcastle United 26 -16 28
          15 Brentford 28 -15 27
          16 Leeds United 27 -32 23
          17 Everton 24 -13 22
          18 Burnley 26 -14 21
          19 Watford 27 -23 19
          20 Norwich City 27 -42 17