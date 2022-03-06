Bukayo Saka contributed a goal and an assist as Arsenal continued their fight for a Premier League top-four finish with an impressive 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard got the visitors' first on five minutes when, after a neat one-two with Saka, the England man played it back into his teammate's path, who fired past Ben Foster.

Watford were level on 11 minutes through Cucho Hernandez, whose bicycle kick from Kiko Femenia's cross flew past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal 2-1 ahead against Watford. Adrian DENNIS / AFP

But Arsenal were back ahead on the half hour mark as Saka finished off after being set up by Alexandre Lacazette.

Mikel Arteta's side scored a third on 52 minutes as Gabriel Martinelli finished off a wonderful team move. Saka took a quick throw and Odegaard combined with Lacazette for Martinelli to finish off.

Moussa Sissoko netted a second for Watford with three minutes remaining as he chested down and finished from Hernandez's cross.

Watford did put the ball in the back of Arsenal's net after just 17 seconds through Emmanuel Dennis but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The result moves Arsenal into fourth place while Watford remain 19th -- three points behind 17th place Everton, who have three games in hand.