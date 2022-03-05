Christian Pulisic scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season on Saturday. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Four second-half goals, including a strike from Christian Pulisic, eased Chelsea to a 4-0 victory over Burnley, ending a tumultuous week at Stamford Bridge amid owner Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club.

Relegation strugglers Burnley kept Chelsea at bay in the first half, but Thomas Tuchel's side moved into a higher gear after the break, scoring three goals inside eight minutes before Pulisic capped a comfortable victory.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Reece James opened the scoring on 47 minutes, skipping past Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil before striking home. Kai Havertz doubled his side's lead five minutes later when he nodded in a superb cross from Pulisic.

Havertz added another on 55 minutes as he bundled home a fizzed cross from James, before Pulisic netted Chelsea's fourth, tapping in to secure all three points.

"The first goal helped us. In these matches that are so tight, that obviously gives you a lot of confidence," Tuchel said.

"It's a good performance overall because it's not easy to come to Turf Moor. It was a good team performance, very focused. It improves my impression that we're constantly getting better and better. We deserved to win and it was a very good second half."

Saturday's result, which moves Chelsea six points clear into third place, comes as owner Abramovich put the club up for sale amid potential UK government sanctions against him following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Sources have told ESPN at least 10 credible, interested buyers have been identified by Raine Group, the New York merchant bank hired by Abramovich to find a buyer.

Chelsea are 13 points behind leaders Manchester City, while Burnley stay in 18th place on 21 points.