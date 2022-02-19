Second-half goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz helped Liverpool come from behind to claim a 3-1 victory against relegation-battlers Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday.

An upset looked to be on the cards when Milot Rashica handed Norwich the lead on 48 minutes as he skipped past Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before striking home. However, Mane struck back with a superb acrobatic effort shortly after, and Salah put Liverpool ahead just three minutes later with his 150th goal for the club.

January arrival Diaz ended doubts of a Norwich comeback on 83 minutes when he opened his Liverpool account with a delightful chip over opposing goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

The result put a dent in Norwich's hopes of staving off relegation, with Dean Smith's side failing to keep pace with 17th-place Newcastle United, who earned a draw away to West Ham United earlier on Saturday.

Liverpool remain in second place on 57 points after 25 games.