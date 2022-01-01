Manchester City's lead at the top of the table was cut by Arsenal. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City made it 11 wins in a row as Rodri scored a 93rd minute winner to see off 10-man Arsenal 2-1 in a chaotic start to 2022.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the first half before Riyad Mahrez converted a second half penalty. Gabriel was sent off moments later for a second yellow card.

Rodri secured a late winner deep into added time to secure the win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Arsenal started the game the brighter of the two sides and deserved the lead when it came on 31 minutes.

Ben White dispossessed Kevin De Bruyne and found Kieran Tierney in space. He passed the ball to Saka who hit it first time past Ederson and into the net.

City started the second half stronger and had a penalty claim given by VAR on 53 minutes when Granit Xhaka brought Bernardo Silva down in the box and Mahrez converted the spot kick expertly.

Things became worse for Arsenal six minutes later when Gabriel was sent off for fouling Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal were holding on despite their numerical disadvantage but were caught by City three minutes into added time. Aymeric Laporte took a shot which was saved by Aaron Ramsdale but only rebounded as far as Rodri who tapped it into the net.