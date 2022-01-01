Tottenham had the best chances in the game. Getty

Tottenham Hotspur's top four bid was boosted by a 1-0 win at relegation threatend Watford as Davinson Sanchez scored a 96th minute winner.

Spurs enjoyed the majority of the possession throughout the match but poor finishing meant Antonio Conte's side had to wait until six minutes into added time for their winner.

Sergio Reguilon had a powerful shot turned away by Daniel Bachmann on 25 minutes while Harry Kane also hit the ball just inches wide of the net in the first half.

Bachmann was called into action several times in the second half. He tipped a shot from Lucas Moura over the bar on 52 minutes and saved a close range strike from Son Heung-Min on 71 minutes.

Joao Pedro had an 81st minute penalty appeal turned down by VAR after he lost his marker and Hugo Lloris was forced to come out. The goalkeeper took him down but it was deemed a fair challenge.

Spurs got their winner six minutes into added time when Son floated a ball into the box and Sanchez headed it in from close range.