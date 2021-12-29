        <
        
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Brentford Brentford BRE
          0
          FT
          1
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          • Phil Foden (16')

          Manchester City beat Brentford to extend Premier League lead over Chelsea, Liverpool

          5:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester City will head into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Phil Foden's first-half goal earned them a 1-0 win at Brentford on Wednesday.

          Foden stroked home in the 16th minute from Kevin de Bruyne's pass and it proved sufficient to seal a 10th successive league win for Pep Guardiola's relentless champions.

          With Liverpool losing at Leicester City on Tuesday and Chelsea held by Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, City have seized complete control of the title race.

          They were far from their slick best in west London, however, with Brentford always looking capable of salvaging something.

          De Bruyne did hit the post after the break and both Foden and Aymeric Laporte had goals disallowed as City sought to give themselves a cushion.

          But City held on with few real scares to reach 50 points from 20 games, with Chelsea on 42 from 20 and Liverpool on 41 having played one game less than the top two.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 20 +39 50
          2 Chelsea 20 +29 42
          3 Liverpool 19 +34 41
          4 Arsenal 19 +9 35
          5 West Ham United 19 +9 31
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +2 30
          7 Manchester United 17 +2 28
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
          9 Leicester City 18 -2 25
          10 Brighton & Hove Albion 18 -1 24
          11 Crystal Palace 19 0 23
          12 Aston Villa 18 -4 22
          13 Southampton 19 -9 21
          14 Brentford 18 -4 20
          15 Everton 17 -8 19
          16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
          17 Watford 17 -13 13
          18 Burnley 15 -7 11
          19 Newcastle United 19 -23 11
          20 Norwich City 19 -34 10