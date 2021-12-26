        <
        >
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Norwich City Norwich City NOR
          0
          FT
          5
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          • Bukayo Saka (6', 67')
          • Kieran Tierney (44')
          • Alexandre Lacazette (84' PEN)
          • Emile Smith Rowe (90'+1')

          Bukayo Saka nets brace as Arsenal ease past Norwich in 5-0 win

          11:53 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Midfielder Bukayo Saka netted a brace as his side as Arsenal continued their bid for Champions League qualification in a comfortable 5-0 victory away at Norwich City on Sunday.

          Saka opened the scoring early on before defender Kieran Tierney doubled Arsenal's lead just before half-time. Saka added a third just after the hour-mark, and Norwich's hopes were put to bed as striker Alexandre Lacazette scored a penalty in the final 10 minutes. Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe then helped turn the result into a thrashing as he scored Arsenal's fifth just before full-time.

          Sunday's result moves Arsenal to 35 points after 19 games as manager Mikel Arteta's side earned their four-consecutive league win, aiding their bid to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

          Saka gave his side an early lead with a well-worked team goal. The 20-year-old collected the ball on the right-hand side following a nice move from the visitors before cutting inside and firing past Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

          Tensions threatened to boil over just before half-time, with two separate clashes between the two sides -- the first came after Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was booked for a tackle on opposing striker Josh Sargent; the second came in the next phase of play after Arsenal defender Ben White made a tackle on Norwich's Brandon Williams.

          Arsenal doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when midfielder Martin Odegaard found Tierney with a through ball, who slotted home.

          Areta's side continued to dominate in the second half, and Saka took advantage once again, adding a third on 67 minutes with a powerful strike from the edge of the 18-yard-box.

          Lacazette won a penalty on 83 minutes when he was brought down by Norwich defender Ozan Kabak, which he powerfully tucked away. Smith Rowe capped a successful Sunday for Arsenal as he came off the bench and netted from close range.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 19 +38 47
          2 Liverpool 18 +35 41
          3 Chelsea 18 +27 38
          4 Arsenal 19 +9 35
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +2 29
          6 West Ham United 18 +6 28
          7 Manchester United 16 +2 27
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
          9 Aston Villa 17 -2 22
          10 Leicester City 17 -3 22
          11 Brentford 16 -1 20
          12 Crystal Palace 18 -3 20
          13 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 -3 20
          14 Southampton 18 -9 20
          15 Everton 17 -8 19
          16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
          17 Watford 16 -10 13
          18 Burnley 15 -7 11
          19 Newcastle United 18 -23 10
          20 Norwich City 18 -31 10