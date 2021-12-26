Tottenham Hotspur took the Boxing Day spoils with ease, beating 10-man Crystal Palace 3-0.

Spurs scored twice in the first half, while Palace, without manager Patrick Vieira after he tested positive for COVID-19, were reduced to 10 men when Wilfried Zaha was sent off for two bookable offences.

Tottenham started the game the better, and it was Son Heung-Min who tested Jack Butland in the opening moments. Son's effort from distance forced Butland to get down low to his right to scoop the ball behind.

Spurs had to wait until the 32nd minute to find the breakthrough. It came out of nothing, Lucas Moura breaking from midfield to square a pass to the unmarked Harry Kane, who swept his shot past Butland.

Harry Kane celebrates his goal with Lucas Moura. Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Two minutes later, Spurs had a second goal. This time it was Moura who got on the scoresheet, rising to head home from Emerson Royal's perfect cross.

If Palace's task was already hard, it became even more difficult in the 37th minute when Zaha was shown a second yellow card after he shoved Davinson Sanchez to the ground.

The second half was largely a non-event, with Spurs in control against 10-man Palace. But the home side did find a third goal in the 73rd minute when Son guided home Moura's cross from close range.