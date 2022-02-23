Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a goal for Liverpool against Leeds. Getty

Liverpool thrashed Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night to cut their deficit to Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points.

The hosts took the lead before 15 minutes when Start Dallas was whistled for handball and Mohamed Salah calmly dispatched the ensuing spot kick to make it 1-0.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

Salah then set up Joel Matip for Liverpool's second with a deft pass into the area following a slick team move, before adding his second of the night -- once again from the penalty spot -- after VAR determined Sadio Mane had been tripped in the area.

Jurgen Klopp's side came out of the dressing room after half-time with a 3-0 lead and continued to apply non-stop pressure on the Leeds defence. The pressure told as the second half wore on with Mane adding a pair of late goals before Virgil van Dijk struck to reach the final scoreline.

Salah reached a notable milestone in the match, surpassing Chelsea legend Didier Drogba for the most goal contributions by an African player in Premier League history with 116 goals and 44 assists. Drogba totalled 104 goals and 55 assists in his illustrious career.

Liverpool are now on 60 points after 26 games, three behind Man City, while Leeds remain in 15th place with 23 points from 25 games.