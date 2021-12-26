        <
        >
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          6
          FT
          3
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          • Kevin De Bruyne (5')
          • Riyad Mahrez (14' PEN)
          • Ilkay Gündogan (21')
          • Raheem Sterling (25' PEN, 87')
          • Aymeric Laporte (69')
          • James Maddison (55')
          • Ademola Lookman (59')
          • Kelechi Iheanacho (65')

          Manchester City hold off Leicester City comeback in nine-goal thriller to extend lead at top

          play
          Would anyone be able to stop Man City with Haaland? (1:41)

          Janusz Michallik says Manchester City would become untouchable with Erling Haaland up front. (1:41)

          11:51 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points after a thrilling 6-3 home win over Leicester City on Sunday.

          The hosts scored four goals inside the opening 25 minutes with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan on the scoresheet while Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling scored from the penalty spot.

          - ESPN FC 100: The top male players and managers of 2021
          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

          Leicester produced a stunning fightback in the second half as James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-3.

          However, an Aymeric Laporte header and another goal from Sterling wrapped the game up late on as Pep Guadiola's side marched to their ninth consecutive Premier League victory.

          De Bruyne opened the scoring for City after five minutes with a fine curling shot into the bottom corner.

          City were awarded a penalty eight minutes later after Youri Tielemans brought down Laporte inside the area and Mahrez stepped up to score against his former side.

          The hosts grabbed a third moments later when Gundogan finished off a flowing team move while Sterling was fouled in the area and converted another spot kick to make it 4-0 inside 25 minutes.

          Leicester responded in the second half and scored three goals in 10 minutes through Maddison, Lookman and Iheanacho to threaten a stunning comeback.

          However, Leicester's weaknesses at set-pieces continued as Laporte and Sterling both scored from corners to seal an entertaining Boxing Day win for City.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 19 +38 47
          2 Liverpool 18 +35 41
          3 Chelsea 18 +27 38
          4 Arsenal 19 +9 35
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +2 29
          6 West Ham United 18 +6 28
          7 Manchester United 16 +2 27
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
          9 Aston Villa 17 -2 22
          10 Leicester City 17 -3 22
          11 Brentford 16 -1 20
          12 Crystal Palace 18 -3 20
          13 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 -3 20
          14 Southampton 18 -9 20
          15 Everton 17 -8 19
          16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
          17 Watford 16 -10 13
          18 Burnley 15 -7 11
          19 Newcastle United 18 -23 10
          20 Norwich City 18 -31 10