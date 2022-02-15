        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          2
          FT
          0
          Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
          • Cristiano Ronaldo (51')
          • Bruno Fernandes (90'+7')
          • Lewis Dunk (54')

          Cristiano Ronaldo scores, bolsters Manchester United's Champions League hopes in win over Brighton

          5:11 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought to score Manchester United's opener in a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion that lifted them into the Premier League's top four on Tuesday.

          Ronaldo, without a goal since December and dropped to the bench by interim manager Ralf Rangnick in some recent matches, struck five minutes after halftime with a superb finish after being played in by Scott McTominay.

          Brighton had been the better side before halftime with United again looking disjointed and lacking spark.

          But their hopes of responding after falling behind were damaged when Lewis Dunk was sent off after a foul on Anthony Elanga, an initial yellow card being upgraded to red.

          Even then United were unconvincing and Brighton's Jakub Moder curled an effort against the crossbar before former United striker Danny Welbeck headed over a late chance.

          Bruno Fernandes gave the scoreline a flattering look with a well-taken solo goal in stoppage time as United moved above West Ham United into fourth spot with 43 points from 25 games.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 25 +47 63
          2 Liverpool 24 +42 54
          3 Chelsea 24 +30 47
          4 Manchester United 25 +8 43
          5 West Ham United 25 +11 41
          6 Arsenal 22 +9 39
          7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 +4 37
          8 Tottenham Hotspur 22 -1 36
          9 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 0 33
          10 Southampton 24 -7 29
          11 Leicester City 22 -5 27
          12 Aston Villa 23 -5 27
          13 Crystal Palace 24 -3 26
          14 Brentford 25 -14 24
          15 Leeds United 23 -19 23
          16 Everton 22 -10 22
          17 Newcastle United 23 -19 21
          18 Norwich City 24 -36 17
          19 Watford 23 -20 15
          20 Burnley 21 -12 14