Tottenham Hotspur were wasteful in the first half as they drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw in an action-packed game at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's side conceded ground in the race for the Premier League title.

Spurs striker Harry Kane opened the scoring with his second league goal of the season, but Liverpool hit back through forward Diogo Jota and defender Andy Robertson. Spurs forward Son Heung-Min netted to level the scores again before Robertson saw red for kicking through the back of opposing defender Emerson Royal.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Spurs started brightly, and Kane took full advantage, slotting home a threaded through ball from midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Antonio Conte's side remained dominant as Son had two chances to extend Spurs' lead - first, with a lunging shot following a layoff from Kane; then, baring down one-on-one with goalkeeper Alisson- but he squandered both. Midfielder Dele Alli missed another shortly after, unable to find the bottom right-hand corner after picking the ball up unmarked at the penalty spot.

Kane seemed to be in trouble of being sent off shortly after when he caught the boot of Robertson in a high-speed tackle, but he only saw yellow.

Liverpool equalised on 35 minutes through Jota, who headed home a floated cross from Robertson.

Spurs were denied a claim for a penalty in the second half when midfielder Alli went down inside the box, and Liverpool raced to the other end of the pitch, with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold firing a cross that was headed in by Robertson.

Son struck back on 74 minutes as he slotted into an empty net after rounding goalkeeper Alisson.

Robertson saw red moments after the restart when he kicked through the back of Emerson. He was originally given a yellow, but referee Anthony Taylor changed his mind after the Video Assistant Referee instructed him to review the pitchside monitor.