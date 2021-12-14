Manchester City extender their Premier League lead on Tuesday with an utterly comprehensive 7-0 win over Leeds United at the Etihad.

The hosts were three up at half-time after classy goals from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne put them ahead over Leeds at the break.

Riyad Mahrez kept the goalscoring going for City to start the second half when his shot from inside the penalty area took a deflection off Junior Firpo and beat Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

De Bruyne added his second of the game just past the hour mark with a thunderbolt from distance after Man City once again dispossessed Leeds in their own half to make it 5-0 on the night.

John Stones made it six goals for Man City as the second half wore on, smashing a rebound from his own shot into the roof of the net to put Leeds on the end of their worst defeat in Premier League history.

Leeds biggest-ever defeat in England's top flight prior to this match was a 5-0 loss to Liverpool during the 1995-96 season.

City weren't done though, as Nathan Ake rose to meet a corner kick and powered his header past Meslier to help the hosts to final scoreline in an embarrassing loss for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Man City are four points ahead of second-placed Liverpool in the table and five ahead of third-placed Chelsea, with Pep Guardiola's team having played one more game than the chasing pair.