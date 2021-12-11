Jorginho scored two penalties as Chelsea rescued a late dramatic 3-2 win against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Raphinha scored a first half penalty to give Marcelo Bielsa's side an early lead but a Mason Mount strike and a Jorginho spot-kick appeared to have given Chelsea the victory. Joe Gelhardt struck late on to bring the sides level, before Jorginho's late penalty.

- ESPN FC 100: Presenting the top male players and managers of 2021

It was an important win for Chelsea and their title hopes after they lost to West Ham United and drew with Manchester United recently.

"It was a nice game of football. Very intense and I'm very happy with how we played," Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said after the game.

"I think we deserved to win but of course it's lucky when you have a late goal in extra time. But coming back twice is very impressive and I'm very happy we turned things around. It was tough work but we didn't expect anything else.

"We were lucky, we needed this. We were unlucky in last two games conceding very late goals so maybe this is exactly what we needed."

Marcos Alonso gave away a penalty with a poor tackle on 28 minutes which Raphina slotted home to give Leeds the lead.

However, Leeds' Illan Meslier was caught out of position on 42 minutes allowing Mount to capitalise on an Alonso cross to bring the sides level.

Raphina turned from hero to villain when he fouled Antonio Rudiger to give away a spot-kick which was converted by Jorginho on 58 minutes.

Substitute Gelhardt then scored to bring the sides level with his first touch but the drama for the day wasn't finished and Chelsea were awarded a penalty three minutes into added time with Jorginho slotting home once again.

"It was very important to have these three points. We had a tough game, Leeds are a tough opponent but we deserved the win. The last-minute goal was just amazing. The whole stadium felt so good," Jorghino said.